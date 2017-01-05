TODAY: Strong to present ‘State of the Madison County’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County’s annual State of the County address is today. It starts at 12:00 p.m at the Von Braun Center’s North Hall.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong will deliver the address. It’s his third time to do so.

The purpose is to talk about business and community issues facing Madison County over the coming year. It’s also an opportunity to highlight some of the progress made during 2016.

This year, Grammy-award winning singer Lee Greenwood will be in attendance as special guest. He is best known for his patriotic anthem “God Bless The USA.”

Once the presentation begins, we plan to stream it in this story on WHNT.com.