The Scottsboro Police Department is now accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - "They'll be able to see the police work first hand. They'll see the officers in action and what they do and how they do it."

The Citizen Police Academy is an eight week program that gives community members a chance to learn what it takes to work in local law enforcement.

"We just touch base on everything from doing patrol to different laws in the state of Alabama. We touch on DUI investigations, and just all the different aspects of police work," said Lt. Erik Dohring.

The workshops provide role players recreating real life scenarios and experiences , showing participants that you can't always believe what you see on TV.

"They're getting DNA and fingerprints, and it's all getting solved within an hour. We kind of break down and explain to them it's a lot more complicated than that," said Lt. Dohring. "Unfortunately, where that technology may exist, we just don't have access to that."

They're learning what it takes to be an officer but also who the people are serving their community everyday.

"For some there is a divide there between police and its citizens. And you know this is one way we can interact and it's not on police call."

The program is open to anyone in any county and applications are available at the Scottsboro Police Department.