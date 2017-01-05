Shoals road departments ready for the possibility of Friday snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Transportation officials are keeping a close eye on the potential for winter weather over the next 24-hours. In northwest Alabama, they already started making preparations.

Thursday morning the Florence Street Department loaded two spreader trucks with sand.

Unsure what the weather will bring Friday morning, Street Department Director David Koonce made the decision to load up and be ready just in case.

“We have a standard plan we use and revert to because these guys are veterans; they have been doing this for a while,” Koonce explained. “We know where the trouble spots are; we know what to treat and where to go first.”

Koonce said they will be treating city streets around hospitals and other necessary facilities first. And depending on the intensity of the snow, they can then turn their attention to city bridges.

He said the truck drivers are well experienced, but also face the same dangers normal drivers do in slippery conditions.

“Usually they are the first ones to slide off the road,” stated Koonce. “Because they go to the trouble spots, that’s where it is slick. That’s why we tell people, unless you have to be out don’t get out.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation was out all Thursday pre-treating highways and bridges across the Shoals with an anti-icing agent. They’re hoping the treatment will keep major roads from becoming a problem if we do get snow.