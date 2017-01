HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville’s Public Works crews will close all lanes of traffic on Cecil Ashburn Drive this morning from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Specifically, Cecil Ashburn will be closed from Old Big Cove Road to Donegal Drive, for roadside maintenance.

Big changes are coming to Cecil Ashburn in the coming months, so expect more road and lane closures soon.