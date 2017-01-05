× Police search for Christmas time car burglar in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities are trying to identify a car burglar caught on camera. The crime happened just before Christmas, and Florence police said several presents were stolen.

On Saturday night, December 10th a thief hit two cars parked in the Moose Lodge parking lot on Chisholm Road.

Florence police believe the vehicle caught on camera is an early 2000 Honda CRV, possibly red.

Once the SUV parks, the male driver pillages through a truck, taking a Yeti cooler from the bed. Not done, the driver then goes through an unlocked car, stealing several Christmas presents.

Florence police would like the public’s help in figuring out who owns the Honda CRV.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clayton Carroll Curry. Investigators say the 41-year-old is wanted for domestic violence strangulation. They believe he may be living in southern Tennessee.

Further south, Franklin County deputies have arrest warrants for Tammy Rose Thompson. The former Phil Campbell resident has an arrest warrant for chemical endangerment of a child.

Last on this week’s list is Anthony Wayne Lane. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old has an arrest warrant for receiving stolen property. His last known address is in Russellville.

Recognize any of these people and know their where-abouts? Give the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers an anonymous call or text. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information.

All tips are worth a cash reward.