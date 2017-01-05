× One of the ‘Big Boy Killers’ featured on ‘Evil Twins’ freed from Tennessee prison

ARDMORE, Tenn. — A convicted murderer walks free in Tennessee, freed from prison over the holidays. Pete Bondurant has completed his sentence for his role in a famously heinous crime.

Twin brothers Pat and Pete Bondurant, whose crimes were chronicled on the true crime TV show “Evil Twins,” have met a fork in the road.

The brothers were both convicted in 1991 of second-degree murder in the brutal death of Gwen Dugger, a young Ardmore mother.

Pete Bondurant did 25 years for the crime and was released from prison late last month, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Pat Bondurant, who at one point was on death row in a separate killing, is set for release for 2069, but is scheduled for a parole hearing in 2019, according to corrections department records.

The twins, both listed at more than 300 pounds, were labeled as “the Bondurant Boys” or the “Big Boy Killers” on the Discovery Investigation show.