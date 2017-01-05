Marshall County EMA is providing a list of warming centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Organizations around Marshall County have partnered with the local EMA to act as warming centers.

"If we have any homeless people who for whatever reason don't have good heating sources at least providing them some locations for them to get warm," said Marshall County EMA Director Anita McDurnett.

People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, snacks and other materials needed when visiting these locations. Most importantly they're encouraged to be prepared.

"Well as always we want people to plan ahead. And of course if they're experiencing shortage of heat right now, as the temperatures drop, we want them to have a place to go."

As we head into a cold weekend, the EMA would also like to leave this information with you to help defeat the cold.

"Prepare your homes, your pipes, their heating sources and of course their vehicles if they have to be out driving and having that winter kit in there with blankets and food and flashlights."

The Marshall County EMA has a list of locations posted on Facebook of organizations in the area that are warming areas.