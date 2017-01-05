Madison County State of the County Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – "I'm proud to report to you the stock holders, the tax payers that state of Madison county Alabama is strong. It's also vibrant, diverse, profitable, and on solid ground," Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said 2016 was a great year for Madison County. You can just ask Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood; he was a guest at the county address. "I'm so proud to do anything to assist this wonderful part of Alabama up here in Madison county. Things are just thriving and doing right under Commissioner Strong," Greenwood said.

Strong said within the last four years has Chairman, he's been able to keep the promises he made. Last year, he said the commission wanted to focus on three important areas. They wanted to grow the economy, support the three public school systems, and operate on a balance budget.

Since 2012, a half cents sales tax has grown more than eight percent to benefit education, which means several million dollars of additional revenue split between Madison County, Madison City, and Huntsville City Schools.

"When your recruiting new industry new jobs here, if you don't have a solid infrastructure solid education you can`t accomplish that goal," Strong said.

Strong also announced in the address Madison County Sheriff Deputies are finally getting higher wages. He said the county has increased the starting salary for a Madison County Deputy. He explained when he became the Chairman deputies were making less than $27,000 a year, but the salary has increased 40 percent over the last four years.

"A beginning deputy I believe makes some $36,100 dollars or somewhere in that ball park, but that right there is more in line with other beginning deputies," Strong explained.

Something else the commission is proud of is providing new resources to First Responders. "Madison County also purchased a multi-million dollar state of the art 911 radio system and new radio for every deputy sheriff and firefighter throughout our county," Strong said.