Madison County School District considers changing GPA point system

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison County School District's GPA system isn't quite making the grade. That's at least for some folks who want to change how the district calculates grade point averages.

School officials discussed the idea Thursday at the board of education meeting.

The weighted scale goes up to five points currently.

Many that attended the board meeting believe adding a point could help students be more competitive when applying to college.

Some were unsure about the idea, saying they didn't want to cheaper earning a grade at the district.

A few principals weighed in on the idea and think it will improve enrollment in AP classes.

No decisions have been made on the issue. If it was to change, it would not go into effect until next school year.