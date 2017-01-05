× Fort Payne inmate found unresponsive in jail cell; death investigation underway

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Police Department is conducting a death investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell on Wednesday.

Officials confirm that 33-year-old Stephanie Renee Clines was arrested by Fort Payne police on January 4, at approximately 2:05 p.m., on a warrant for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that around 7:40 p.m., Ms. Cline was found unresponsive in her cell by a corrections officer.

Fort Payne police officers, Fort Payne Fire and DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the city jail and attempted to resuscitate Cline.

Cline was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the investigation.