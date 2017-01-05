5:30PM: Huntsville Board of Education meeting on superintendent finalists
LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Fort Payne inmate found unresponsive in jail cell; death investigation underway

Posted 3:50 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, January 5, 2017
death investigation

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Fort Payne Police Department is conducting a death investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell on Wednesday.

Officials confirm that 33-year-old Stephanie Renee Clines was arrested by Fort Payne police on January 4,  at approximately 2:05 p.m., on a warrant for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that around 7:40 p.m., Ms. Cline was found unresponsive in her cell by a corrections officer.

Fort Payne police officers, Fort Payne Fire and DeKalb Ambulance Service responded to the city jail and attempted to resuscitate Cline.

Cline was transported to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the investigation.