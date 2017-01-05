× Finalists announced for Huntsville Superintendent of Education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A busy month is coming up for Huntsville’s Board of Education. On Thursday evening, the board announced the names of the five finalists for Huntsville Superintendent of Education. A series of interviews for each candidate will soon begin. These interviews will be open to the public.

Seventy candidates submitted applications for the job from 24 different states.

The five finalists for Huntsville Superintendent are:

Dr. Matthew Y. Akin – Piedmont, Alabama

Current Position: Superintendent

Superintendent Employer: Piedmont City Board of Education, Alabama

Superintendent, Piedmont City Schools, Alabama, 2003-Current High School Principal, Piedmont City Schools, 2000-2003 Coordinator of Administrative Services, Piedmont City Schools, 1999-2002 Education: Doctorate, Samford University, Educational Leadership Master’s, Jacksonville State University, Education Administration Master’s, University of Alabama, Mathematics and Secondary Education Bachelor’s, Jacksonville State University, Mathematics and Secondary Education

Dr. Agnella Katrise Perera – Humble, Texas

Current Position: National Director of Urban Markets

National Director of Urban Markets Employer: McGraw Hill Education

National Director of Urban Markets, McGraw Hill Education 2015-Current Superintendent, Isle of Wright County Schools, Virginia, 2011-2015 Area Superintendent, Houston Independent School District, Texas, 2010-2011 Deputy Superintendent and Principal, Henrico County Public Schools, Virginia, 2004-2011 Assistant Principal, Henrico County Public Schools, 2001-2004 Teacher, Henrico County Public Schools, Charlottesville City, Virginia, 1994-2001 Education: Doctorate, Virginia Tech, Educational Leadership and Policy Study Master’s, Virginia Commonwealth University, Administration Supervision Master’s, Mary Baldwin College, Teaching and Education Bachelor’s, University of Louisiana, Merchandising and Marketing

Dr. Verna D. Ruffin – Jackson, Tennessee

Current Position: Superintendent

Superintendent Employer: Jackson-Madison County Board of Education, Tennessee

Superintendent, Jackson-Madison County Schools, Tennessee, 2013-Current Area/Assistant Superintendent, Tulsa Public Schools, Oklahoma, 2007-2013 Principal/Director, Judson Independent School District, Texas 2001-2007 Band Director, Assistant Principal, Principal, Lafayette Parish Schools, Louisiana, 1975-2001 Education: Doctorate, University of Oklahoma, Education Administration, Curriculum, Leadership Education Specialist, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Educational Administration and Supervision Master’s, Louisiana State University-Baton Rouge, Instructional Music Education Bachelor’s, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Instrumental Music Education

Dr. Sandra W. Spivey – Scottsboro, Alabama

Current Position: Superintendent

Superintendent Employer: Scottsboro City Board of Education, Alabama

Superintendent, Scottsboro City Board of Education, Alabama, 2015-Current Regional Support Coordinator, Alabama State Department of Education, Alabama, 2014-2014 Director of Secondary Education, Madison County Schools, Alabama, 2007-2014 Adjunct Professor, Samford University, Alabama, 2008-2014 Principal, Hoover City Schools, Alabama, 2005-2006 Principal, High School, Alexander City Schools, Alabama, 2003-2005 Principal, Middle School, Alexander City Schools, 2002-2003 Assistant Principal, Alexander City Schools, 1998-2002 Teacher and Coach, Alexander City Schools, 1991-1998 Education: Doctorate, Auburn University, Educational Leadership Education Specialist, Auburn University Montgomery, Educational Leadership Master’s, Auburn University, Secondary Mathematics Education Bachelor’s, Auburn University, Secondary Mathematics and English Education

Dr. Robyne Thompson – Clinton Township, Michigan

Current Position: Superintendent

Superintendent Employer: East Lansing Board of Education, Michigan

Superintendent, East Lansing Public Schools, Michigan, 2014-Current Assistant Superintendent, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Michigan 2012-2014 Principal, Utica Community Schools, Michigan, 2004-2012 Assistant Principal, Utica Community Schools, Michigan, 2000-2004 Principal, Mount Clemens Junior Academy, Michigan, 1997-2000 Education: Doctorate, Oakland University, Education Administration Education Specialist, Eastern Michigan University, Educational Administration Master’s, Northeastern State University, Higher Education/ Business Bachelor’s, Northeastern State University, Business Education

The Alabama Association of School Boards was hired to help find a new leader for the district, using criteria set by the Huntsville Board of Education and community assessments. The AASB conducted advertising, processed applications, and reviewed credential/reference verifications in order to select the five finalists.

There will be additional meetings later in the month where the school board will interview these five finalists. Here is the rest of January’s schedule:

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Regular Board Meeting

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #1 interview

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #2 interview

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate # 3 interview

Friday, January 20th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #4 interview

Monday, January 23, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #5 interview

Monday, January 30, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Selection

Each of the meetings will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3 and on the web at HuntsvilleCitySchools.org.