Closings & Delays for Friday, Jan. 6 due to forecasted winter weather
Here is a list of closings that have come in to our newsroom for Friday, January 6. We will update this list as more school systems, large businesses and public agencies notify us of schedule changes.
School Closings
- Colbert County Schools – closed Friday
- Florence City Schools – closed Friday
- Franklin County, AL Schools – closed Friday
- Lauderdale County Schools – closed Friday
- Lawrence County, AL Schools – closed Friday
- Limestone County, Al Schools – closed Friday
- Muscle Shoals City Schools – closed Friday
- Northwest Shoals Community College – closed Friday
- Russellville City Schools – closed Friday
- Sheffield City Schools – closed Friday
- Tuscumbia City Schools – closed Friday
These are the only closings so far. We will keep you updated on WHNT.com and the WHNT app.
Check the latest forecast from the WHNT News 19 Meteorologists. Also, make sure you have our free apps – search WHNT in your phone’s app store.
Curious about which closings WHNT News 19 lists? Please read our Closings Policy.
34.730369 -86.586104