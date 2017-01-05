× Closings & Delays for Friday, Jan. 6 due to forecasted winter weather

Here is a list of closings that have come in to our newsroom for Friday, January 6. We will update this list as more school systems, large businesses and public agencies notify us of schedule changes.

School Closings

Colbert County Schools – closed Friday

Florence City Schools – closed Friday

Franklin County, AL Schools – closed Friday

Lauderdale County Schools – closed Friday

Lawrence County, AL Schools – closed Friday

Limestone County, Al Schools – closed Friday

Muscle Shoals City Schools – closed Friday

Northwest Shoals Community College – closed Friday

Russellville City Schools – closed Friday

Sheffield City Schools – closed Friday

Tuscumbia City Schools – closed Friday

