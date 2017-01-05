× City of Huntsville preparing for possible winter weather event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re looking ahead to a potential winter weather event on Friday, January 5 and the City of Huntsville and area agencies are preparing.

Parts of the Tennessee Valley could receive up to two inches of snow, but whether or not Huntsville receives a dusting, we will experience frigid temperatures.

The City of Huntsville is doing several things to prepare and help citizens:

Huntsville’s Public Transit will begin offering free bus service to warming shelters at 3 p.m. Thursday through close of business on Friday, Jan. 6.

Police patrol officers will keep a check on areas frequented by the homeless community in an attempt to ensure everyone is safe from the elements.

Public Works crews are prepared to treat and clear major roadways.

Road conditions and closures will be posted through the Nixle Alert System and to the City’s Twitter page .

and to the City’s . In the event City Hall and non-essential municipal operations close on Friday, the City will notify media and post information on the City’s huntsvilleal.gov home page.

For resource information regarding municipal services, please visit the City’s Winter Weather Alert page.

Please stay weather aware. WHNT News 19 Meteorologists will track developments on whnt.com/weather and on our mobile apps.

Please check on neighbors, senior citizens, and ensure pets are brought indoors.