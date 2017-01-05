× Several businesses need to work on health scores this week

Low scores of the week:

Guadalajara of Decatur at 1801 Beltline Road in Decatur: Score of 83

Violations:

Meat and beans temping at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler

The ice scoop and several pans were damaged

Neighbour Quick Stop at 3421 Pulaski Pike in Huntsville: Score of 78

Violations:

Paper towels or a drying device was not provided at the hand sink in the ware washing area. This is a repeated violation from the 06/13/16 inspection.

Soap was not provided at the hand washing sink in the ware washing area.

Chemical sanitizer test strips were not provided. This is a repeated violation from 6/13/16 inspection.

Equipment and utensils are not washed, rinsed and sanitized properly.

Clean Plate Recommendations:

Angel’s Island Coffee (Commissary) at 7538 South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville: Score of 100

Catherine’s Gourmet Desserts, LLC at 217 N. Montgomery in Sheffield: Score of 100

Burger King #10859 at 15455 Highway 43 in Russellville: Score of 99