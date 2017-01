ARAB, Al. – Arab Police are searching for 16-year-old Devin Laine Tidmore.

Tidmore is a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she left her residence on Smith Circle around 3 AM January 2nd in a black Chevy Trail Blazer.

Police believe Tidmore may be with a 19-year-old male. She has not made contact with her parents.

If you have information about Tidmore or the boy she may be with, please call the Arab Police Department: 256-586-8124.