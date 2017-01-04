Rainsville has approved a new comprehensive plan for the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - Along with the State, Rainsville has worked on a comprehensive plan for the past few years. The current and updated version includes adding an official downtown area for Rainsville.

"We don't really have a downtown area that we can set aside to be a downtown. We use our city parks and other parts of our cities to do that," said Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt.

They've also thought about rearranging some of the business on their major intersections.

"Our cities' shop and road department are right here in the downtown section. That was one of the thing we talked about moving it to the outside edge of town to get it out of the business district, where it's easier to get them in and out with their big trucks."

This comprehensive plan isn't only a guideline for the city, but it opens up financial opportunities.

"This comprehensive plan is for 5, 10 to 15 years from now," said Mayor Lingerfelt. "It kind of gives you a road map of the direction that you want your city to go and with that it gives you the opportunity to apply for grants and receive some federal and state funding."

Mayor Lingerfelt said this plan isn't concrete, and they'll continue to update it as much as they need to fit the city and the citizens.