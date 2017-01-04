Nick Saban celebrates 10 years at Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - Yes, it's really been 10 years. An actual decade has passed since Nick Saban walked into the Mal Moore Athletic Facility, two months before that building was given the perfect name, and took control of Alabama football.

The date was Jan. 4, 2007. It'll live in infamy at every other dot on the college football map.

Most everyone crowded into the media room that day expected big things ahead. Almost none of us expected the decade of dominance to come.

