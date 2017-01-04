× Huntsville-Madison County EMA to test outdoor warning sirens today at 12pm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today at 12 p.m. the Huntsville-Madison County EMA will conduct a test of the outdoor warning system. If you live or work near one of these sirens, you should hear it activate.

The EMA tests these sirens on the first Wednesday of every month, unless stormy or cloudy weather is present.

The EMA recently reviewed the system after it failed during severe storms Nov. 29-30, 2016. The software for the system had recently been upgraded, but was missing a line of computer code needed to activate it. The error was discovered later that week.

EMA officials and WHNT News 19 meteorologists urge you to have multiple ways to stay alert during severe weather, including TV broadcasts, web and phone alerts and a NOAA weather radio. By the way, those also recently failed.

WHNT News 19 offers two free apps that send you automated severe weather alerts, Live Alert 19 and WHNT SAF-T-Net.