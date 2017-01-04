How to heat your home safely this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staying safe at home during cold weather means more than keeping it warm. According to the American Red Cross heating sources are the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

Make sure whatever heat source you use, from space heaters to fireplaces, that the equipment is clean and in good shape. When looking for a space heater, you want one that has a temperatures scale and will automatically turn off. The most obvious step to staying safe is to keep anything flammable, like furniture, curtains, or laundry away from those heat sources.

Space heaters or fireplaces are common, and with proper care, safe indoor heat sources. There are a few others that you should avoid.

Be careful trying to stay warm this winter. Using unsafe heating devices indoors can cause CO poisoning! #WinterSafety #ReadyAL pic.twitter.com/YjkbuQ4EhD — Ready Alabama (@ReadyAlabama) January 4, 2017

Propane, gas, and charcoal heaters can all lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Any heat source that uses a fuel needs ventilation. Another carbon monoxide risk comes with your vehicle. Never heat up your car in the garage, as this can allow fumes to build up. Open the garage doors or heat up your car in the driveway instead.

We also encourage you to take time each season to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. This way you can stay safe and warm in the coming months.