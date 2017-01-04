Fun surprises so far for 2016-17 school year — keep those nominations coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We've had a really fun time so far this year surprising local teachers with $319 due to your nominations.

Above, watch our video with the best of the 2016-17 fall semester.

We're in a brand new semester and we look forward to more school visits. WHNT News 19's Ben Smith surprises a local teacher every week. Our Tools For Teachers segment airs Wednesday on WHNT News 19 This Morning.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition! Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.