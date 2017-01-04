Fort Payne is opening an women’s center called The Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - "Women need a place to go to get the help that they need."

It's a place for healing. "It's a place where they can come and receive education," said Debra Garner, the Executive Director of The Summit of Fort Payne.

The Summit will host about 10 women this year, who've battled various hardships and situations. The year-long program will equip them with everything they need to reemerge and be successful in society.

"They will have mentors, people that will disciple them and help them with any life skills that they're lacking. They'll learn how to cook," said Garner. "We're modeling our program after A Teen Challenge and after Hosana Home in Opelika, Alabama."

The women will live at The Summit, a property donated by Chick-fil-A.

"When they heard our vision they said we both feel like God wants us to give you this property. So it was birthed on vision on a need."

And the community has been more than welcoming of this new center.

"I have a database of over 300 volunteers and people that want to help. People who have family members who have struggled with problems and they see a great need for something like this in our area."

The Summit will have its grand opening on February 1st.