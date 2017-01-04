× Candidates for Huntsville superintendent of education to be announced Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A busy month is on tap for Huntsville’s Board of Education. On Thursday evening, we will learn the names of the five finalists for Huntsville Superintendent of Education. Then, a series of interviews will begin.

Each of the interviews are open to the public.

The Alabama Association of School Boards was hired to help find a new leader for the district, using criteria set by the Huntsville Board of Education and community assessments. The AASB conducted advertising, processed applications, and reviewed credential/reference verifications in order to select the five finalists.

No names have been announced publicly. The AASB will present the names of the finalists in a special called meeting on Thursday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Annie Merts Center, located at 200 White Street.

There will be additional meetings later in the month where the school board will interview these five finalists. Here is the rest of January’s schedule:

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Regular Board Meeting

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #1 interview

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #2 interview

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate # 3 interview

Friday, January 20th, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #4 interview

Monday, January 23, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Candidate #5 interview

Monday, January 30, 2017 / 5:30 pm

Superintendent Finalist Selection

Each of the meetings will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3 and on the web at HuntsvilleCitySchools.org.