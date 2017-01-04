× Buffalo Wild Wings hiring for new Athens location

ATHENS, Ala. – Are you looking for a job in the Athens area?

Buffalo Wild Wings is hiring for the new location that will be anchoring a new 15,000-square-foot shopping center in front of Publix on U.S. 72 East.

The sports themed bar will employ about 25 workers, 15 of whom will be full-time.

There are several positions still available including management jobs.

“This BWW restaurant will be their newest Stadia Design prototype, which includes indoor seating and a patio area,” Athens developer Bill Ming, owner of Ming Enterprises, said in a statement. “This Stadia floor plan focuses on creating an arena-like, stadium atmosphere. The enhanced audio system supports over 50 televisions where you can watch live sporting events from across the world.”

If you are interested in applying, you can send an email to cmay@brunoent.com