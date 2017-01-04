Big Cove neighborhood to meet with Huntsville Utilities over water tower issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- Neighbors in Big Cove Estates are concerned about a Huntsville Utilities project to build a water tank at the end of Runell Drive.

WHNT News 19 explained both sides of the issue last month, when the construction started. Neighbors are concerned about how the tank will affect property values, and say the noise of the drilling is nonstop all day. But Huntsville Utilities representatives say the spot is a carefully-chosen site for a project that will improve water services in the area.

Neighbors wanted answers, upset the company didn't provide notice of the project before it began.

Wednesday, they have that chance.

Huntsville Utilities representatives will meet with affected residents of the Big Cove Estates neighborhood at 6 PM, prepared to answer questions about the project. But neighbors say they also want to see the company try to meet them halfway about their concerns.

"We would like to know what can be done," explained Linda Burkavich. "Because this," she gestured to the construction, "is not a good solution at all."

She said they have high hopes for the interaction.

"What else do we have?" she explained. "I can't live like this for much longer."