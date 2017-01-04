Auburn star defensive end declares for the NFL draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (al.com) - Carl Lawson's career at Auburn has come to an end.

The fourth-year junior defensive end announced via his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft. Lawson, considered to be one of the nation's top edge rushers, is projected to be a first- or second-round selection according to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pounder finished his Auburn career with 67 total tackles, including 24 for a loss and 14 sacks. He put together his most complete season this year, finishing with 34 total tackles, 13.5 for a loss and nine sacks. He had two tackles, with one behind the line of scrimmage, in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

