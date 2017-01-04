× 9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty food included in cat food recall

ORRVILLE, Ohio – The J.M. Smucker Company has announce a voluntary recall of certain lots of canned cat foods. The company says the food may have low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

No illness related to the issue has been reported, but cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk. Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Cats may show a decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, cats may have a wobbly walk, circle, fall or have seizures.

Cat owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if their cats are showing any of the above symptoms. If treated quickly, a thiamine deficiency is usually reversible.

The products being recalled were distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20, 2016 – January 3, 2017. The food was distributed under 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty brands.

The full list of affected products can be found on fda.gov/Safety/Recalls.