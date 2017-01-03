Wintry Weather Possible This Weekend

There is a possibility of wintry weather this weekend across the Tennessee Valley. It is important to note that it’s only Tuesday and we are talking about Friday into Saturday. There is a lot that can change and keep checking back for further updates as we get closer to the weekend.

On Monday, one model output showed several inches of snow, while others didn’t show much of anything. One thing we look for is model consistency. Right now it’s just not the case. Output is flipping back and forth with each run. Here is a look the morning run of the GFS.

This shows most of the accumulating snow across central and south Alabama. It also shows several inches for Atlanta through eastern North Carolina. Keep in mind this is the same model that had 4″-5″ for our area just in the previous run. If this on verifies, we would get a few flurries to a dusting across northeast Alabama with limited issues.

Now to the European:

This system is a little stronger and a far northern track. This scenario would bring 1″-2″ in north Alabama and cause travel headaches over the weekend. Even a bigger snow to our northeast.

Bottom Line: Check back for further updates as we get closer to the weekend. It’s too early to make a prediction on how much snow we will get if any. It will be cold either way with highs in the 30s Friday through Sunday.