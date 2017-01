Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (al.com) - Auburn was without a key member of its secondary in the Sugar Bowl.

Starting nickelback Rudy Ford missed the final game of his career, which the Tigers lost to No. 7 Oklahoma, 35-19, Monday night at the Superdome.

Ford practiced earlier this week but the ankle injury he suffered in the Iron Bowl proved to be too much to play through.

