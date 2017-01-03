× Police: 3-year-old dies from injuries believed to be caused by child abuse

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Police say a 3-year-old girl they believe was abused by her stepfather passed away.

Police arrested Diego Sebastian on Friday and charged him with aggravated child abuse. Investigators say they expect to upgrade the charges soon since the child died.

Police say they arrested Sebastian for an incident that occurred at a residence on Greenview Drive sometime during the night of December 28.

Officers from the Albertville Police Department were called to Marshall South Medical Center Emergency Department on the reports of injuries sustained by a 3-year-old female that turned out to be Sebastian’s step-daughter. The child was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Officials say she died on there Sunday afternoon.

According to an earlier press release, detectives from the Albertville Police Department and officials from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources began the investigation and were able to develop enough evidence to obtain a warrant against Sebastian.

While police were not in a place in the investigation to explain what they believe happened to cause the injuries, they explained to WHNT News 19 that Sebastian said he was attempting to throw the child onto a bed, and missed.

Police say the child’s mother was present with her in the hospital until the girl died. They added there was noticeable head trauma, but are waiting for an autopsy to determined the official cause of death.

Sebastian has been transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $250,000 bond.