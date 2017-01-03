× New comedy club coming to Huntsville, holding job fair this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a job that could have you laughing all the way to the bank. Stand Up Live, Huntsville’s new comedy club and dinner theater is now hiring.

The growing entertainment scene in the Tennessee Valley has brought yet another new business to town. Stand Up Live comedy club and dinner theater will open up in just a couple of weeks, on January 19th.

Owner Andrew Dorfman said they thought this was a great time to bring something new and different to Huntsville as the city continues to grow the entertainment scene here.

“This is such a great diverse community we felt that this is the time to bring this type of entertainment to Huntsville,” he said.

Dorfman said Stand Up Live will bring some of the top comedy performers in the country here to you, and there will be something for everyone.

“Everybody, I don’t care if you’re eighteen to eighty, black, white, red, or yellow, eventually we bring in somebody that you like,” he said.

The club is a restaurant as well, where you can go and enjoy a great meal before the show. They’re hosting a job fair right now and are looking to fill a number of positions.

“Everything from managers to cooks, to food runners to wait staff, we’ll probably employ anywhere between fifty to sixty people in the community here,” said Dorfman.

He said the response from the community has been great so far, and he thinks people are really going to enjoy what they have to offer.

“This is my thirteenth club I’ve opened up and the enthusiasm in this city has been the best out of all of them,” said Dorfman.

He wants to return that enthusiasm, saying what they’re most looking forward to is being a part of this community and giving back.

Stand Up Live is located off of Memorial Parkway Southwest. The grand opening will be Thursday January 19th. The job fair will be from Tuesday January 3rd through Saturday January 7th, from 11 AM to 6 PM, and those interested in a job can apply on location. You can find more information about the club and show times here.