NAACP speaks out against Sen. Sessions’ nomination for U.S. Attorney General

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, local branches of the NAACP met in five parts of Alabama, including Huntsville. They voiced strong disapproval of Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination as U.S. Attorney General.

In Huntsville, the group spoke in front of the Regions Building, at 200 Clinton Avenue NW, where Sen. Sessions’ Huntsville office is located. Other news conferences are being held in Mobile, Dothan, Birmingham and Montgomery.

As Attorney General, Sen. Sessions will be in the post of the nation’s top prosecutor. Sessions made his endorsement for President-Elect Donald Trump during a rally in Madison in late February of 2016, and was the first senator to do so.

Some NAACP leaders say Sessions can’t be trusted to be the chief law enforcement officer for voting rights — claiming he’s been a threat to desegregation and the Voting Rights Act.

Meanwhile, Alabama Republican leaders say Sessions is a great pick and would have done well wherever he was placed.