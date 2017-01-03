Local “Let’s Make A Deal” winner receives new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. -- It was a big day Tuesday afternoon for Carole Sullivan from Harvest.

Sullivan was visiting California in July with her twin sister when they decided to go to a taping of "Let's Make A Deal."

It was there, Carole was picked to be a contestant on the show and where she won a brand new Toyota Yaris.

The car arrived Tuesday to her home all the way from Mississippi. She says she still can't believe she won the car, but it is a blessing.

"I didn't know I won the car-I'm saying 'What, I won?'..I'm so excited...it was like a dream."

She and her sister plan to attend a taping of the show again next year.