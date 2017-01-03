Limestone County unable to receive NOAA Weather Radio warnings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Huntsville Weather Radio transmitter went offline again Monday. When this happens the National Weather Service points listeners to other transmitting sites. Most counties can receive warnings from more than one transmitter. In Madison, warnings are broadcast from the Huntsville transmitter, the Arab transmitter, and the Winchester, TN transmitter. This way, when one goes down you have other options.

This is not the case for Limestone county though. The Huntsville transmitter is the only one that currently broadcasts warnings for Limestone county. Other transmitters can reach parts of the county, but they won't broadcast warnings for Limestone.

With the Huntsville transmitter out, this problem has been pushed to the surface. Brian Carcione says they are aware of the problem and will be taking steps this week to find a solution. It's unlikely that another transmitter could be put up. That would take 6-9 months, and more money than the county or the National Weather Service in Huntsville can afford. Another option is programming nearby transmitters to broadcast for Limestone.

So the NWS and the Limestone County EMA will work together this week to see which transmitters will give the best signals across the county. Then they can start work to get those transmitters to include coverage for Limestone County.