HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters have returned to 2205 Kildare Street again this morning. This after they were called out to the home around 8:00 Monday night.

Crews on the scene last night told us the people who lived in the home got out safely, but a pet was killed.

HAPPENING NOW: Huntsville Fire & Rescue putting out a house fire on Kildare St. @whnt pic.twitter.com/G3Z40xv7sf — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) January 3, 2017