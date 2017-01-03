Charles Manson taken from California prison to hospital, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Infamous cult killer Charles Manson was hospitalized Tuesday, according to reports.

Anonymous sources told the Los Angeles Times that the 82-year-old is seriously ill, but didn’t explain the nature of the illness.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told the paper she could not comment on the movements of prisoners for reasons of safety and security, but did confirm that he was alive.

TMZ also reported that Manson had been rushed to a hospital Tuesday. The site reports that Manson is being treated at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, about an hour’s drive from Corcoran State Prison, where he is housed.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for a series of killings carried out in 1969, dubbed the “Manson family murders.” Manson and several of his followers were convicted of murdering actress Sharon Tate, along with six others.

Manson has been denied parole 12 times since he was incarcerated in 1971. His next parole hearing is scheduled for 2027.