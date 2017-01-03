Madison Police arrest man on domestic violence, firearm charges after altercation with girlfriend

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police arrested 29-year-old Jovante Sullivan of Triana after officers said an altercation with his girlfriend escalated.

Investigators were called to Timberline Apartments on Wall Triana Highway on Tuesday morning for reports of shots fired. Officers said Sullivan had been in a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Investigators said Sullivan’s girlfriend tried to keep him from driving because he had been consuming alcoholic beverages. At some point during the altercation, officers said Sullivan shot his girlfriend’s unoccupied vehicle. Police arrested Sullivan at the scene and recovered the gun.

Sullivan is charged with second degree domestic violence, domestic violence by strangulation and discharging a firearm into unoccupied vehicle.

Sullivan was booked into the Madison County Jail on a bond of $10,000.