Stormy Monday: heavy rain and some severe storms possible through tonight

The Storm Prediction Center updated the severe weather outlook Monday morning to reflect the ‘greatest’ severe weather threat remaining south of the Tennessee Valley; it does not clear us of any risk at all, though. The dark green area (marginal) represents the lower risk area; the yellow and orange represent a bigger threat from severe storms.

The difference between no real threat and a chance of active storms for the Tennessee Valley hinges on how unstable the atmosphere can get this afternoon.

A large mass of rain and embedded non-severe storms in Mississippi at 7 AM should limit the instability over North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through midday; however, any clearing for more than 30 to 60 minutes could quickly change the situation.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

What to expect Monday and Monday night:

Rain is likely; expect about 0.25″ to 0.75″ across the Tennessee Valley with a few spots getting much more than that (upwards of 1-2″ in some communities in Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb Counties).

Rain and thunder begin over North and Central Alabama this morning and last through early afternoon. A batch of severe storms over Texas at 7 AM Monday makes it to Alabama between 2 and 5 PM. The greater risk of ‘severe’ weather will be south of the Tennessee Valley area, but we still need to be alert for any quick changes that could allow storms to maintain strength farther north.

It will be windy today – especially on the ridge tops. Occasional gusts above 25-30 mph are possible.

The threat of rain and storms ends between 11 PM and 1 AM.

Swipe through the images here for some visualization of how we expect the day to play out:

Stick with us through tonight; we’ll keep you posted!

