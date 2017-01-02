× One man taken to hospital after small fire in apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials say one man was taken to the hospital following a small fire in an apartment. Officials on the scene say the man had minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire crews say the fire started because of unattended cooking oil. Officials say the man tried to take the oil outside but did not make it.

Authorities say there was one other person inside the apartment on Golf Road at the time of the fire but she was not hurt.

Fire officials say the damage was limited to cabinets and vents. There was not damage to the apartment structure.