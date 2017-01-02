Oklahoma leads Auburn 14-13 in the 2017 Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners avoids a tackle by Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners avoids a tackle by Carl Lawson #55 of the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS — Oklahoma leads Auburn 21-13
Sean White left the game in the second quarter with an injury. He was replaced with John Franklin.
Kamryn Pettway leads the team with rushing with 79 yards on 18 carries. Chandler Cox has scored the only touchdown for Auburn.
The Sooners and the Tigers met tonight for the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the second time in history. The first meeting came in 1972.