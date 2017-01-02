× NWS Huntsville: NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Huntsville offline today

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1124 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2017 ...NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter in Huntsville offline... NOAA Weather Radio station KIH-20, transmitting out of Huntsville on a frequency of 162.400 MHz, is off the air due to a phone line outage. We have contacted technicians to fix the problem, and expect it to be operational as soon as possible. During the outage, persons across the listening area can get their weather information from other stations. They include: WNG-642 out of Arab, transmitting on 162.525 MHz. WWF-44 out of Fort Payne, transmitting on 162.500 MHz. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause.

(We will update this post when the transmitter is back online.)

