Local Republicans plan trip for Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - When President-Elect Donald Trump gets sworn in later this month, several families from North Alabama will be in the massive crowd, including Ken Gawronski, who has been on the "Trump Train" since day one.

“I had this gut feeling he was going to make it happen," says Gawronski, the Madison County Young Republicans Chairman.

It's only fitting, he plans on leading the Madison County Young Republicans trip for Trump's Inauguration in the coming weeks. “You get to see it first hand. It’s not like you watch it on TV like I remember that part of history this will be more like, you tell your kids and grand kids hey I was there and I saw it with my own two eyes," he says.

A dozen of them, including local attorney Shannon Moore, will make the trek. Moore played an active role in making Trump's rise to power possible. “The enthusiasm of this inauguration, especially amongst Trump supporters is going to be something you can almost feel,” says Moore.

He voted for the President-Elect as one of Alabama's Republican delegates. “To actually be there in person I think you will feel a part of history," says Moore.

While the Trump faithful are slated to come in droves, so are several groups that plan to counter-protest. “You’ll always have a group on one side of the aisle, you have the other group, they both have the right to be there, they both have the right to express how they feel as long as it’s peaceful," says Gawronski.

Gawronski admits Trump can be a polarizing figure, even within his organization. “Some of the people in our group are not fans of Trump, but they’re going because he’s the President, they want to be a part of history. Inaugural Balls, that’s a once in a lifetime kind of thing," he says.

Regardless of ideology, both men are excited most about seeing the age-old seamless transition of power for their own eyes.

“I think it’s kind of patriotic to go to something like that because you love your country enough to go there to support a guy that you don’t really know, and he doesn’t really know you, but you’re proud that he got elected," says Gawronski.

The Madison County Young Republicans will also get a tour of the Capitol from Congressman Mo Brooks and will attend one of the President-Elect's Inaugural Balls.