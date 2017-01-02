× Lane Kiffin out as Alabama Offensive Coordinator, Sarkisian to call plays in CFP National Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that incoming offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will assume his duties in advance of the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU.”

Alabama’s offense struggled against Washington on Satuday, with Jalen Hurts completing seven passes for 54 yards.

“This wasn’t an easy decision and we appreciate the way Lane handled this in terms of doing what is best for our team,” said Saban. “At the end of the day, both of us wanted to put our players in the best position to be successful. Obviously, we are in a unique situation here where we have our next offensive coordinator already on staff. We have full confidence that Sark will step in right away and make this a smooth transition.”

Kiffin accepted the FAU job last month, but agreed to stay on with the Tide through the playoffs.

“After going through these last couple of weeks, trying to serve the best interests of two universities as an offensive coordinator and a head coach, it became apparent that both programs would be better served by me giving all my time and efforts to being the head coach at FAU,” said Kiffin. “After meeting with Coach Saban during preparations last night and this morning, we mutually decided that it was in everyone’s best interests for the players and the program for Coach Sarkisian to take over all responsibilities as offensive coordinator for the championship game. This was a very difficult decision, but it’s a decision made in the best interests of the program. I look forward to helping Alabama win another championship, and would like to thank Coach Saban, the staff, and all the players and fans for the past three years at UA for an unforgettable time and championship run. Roll Tide!”

Just days after the announcement, Sarkisian was named as his replacement.

Alabama will face Clemson on Monday, January 9, in the CFP National Championship Game. This matchup is a rematch of last year’s title game.