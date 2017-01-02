× Heavy law enforcement presence at Meridianville motel

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County deputies are on the scene at the Charles Motel in Meridianville.

Our crews on the scene tell us this is related to multiple complaints about car break-ins and a recent store burglary in Meridianville.

Authorities believe some of the stolen items are at the motel and are working on getting a search warrant.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more details on this breaking situation and will update you on-air, online, and on social media.