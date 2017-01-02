× From his front yard, Limestone County man urges drivers to slow down

ARDMORE, Ala. – A Limestone County man tells us he was hit by a truck Monday morning while walking across the road to check his mail. He says the truck appeared to swerve towards him, and he says the rear view mirror hit him as he jumped out-of-the-way. What he did next was a bit surprising.

If you happened to be driving along Cedar Hill Road near Ardmore today, you probably saw him. Michael Craft says after his near death experience he decided this is how he’d spend the remainder of the day. He had just gone to check the mail, just like any other day.

“I was standing this way. I was sorting through the junk mail and the regular mail. The guy was in this lane and he was right about there where your camera is standing. He was, I don’t know, what is that about 15 feet? I just did like this, the best I could, because I was trapped. And he hit the back of my shoulder,” Craft explained.

Michael says it was the truck’s mirror that hit him. He says a few inches closer and it would have been a completely different story.

The truck never stopped. He said he filed a police report but doesn’t expect much to come from it. So he spent the day in his front yard holding a sign urging motorists to slow down. Sure enough, while WHNT News 19’s Al Whitaker was there, another motorist blew past the stop sign like it wasn’t even there.

Michael said the police do come out occasionally and watch the intersection. But he acknowledges there’s not a lot of traffic on the road and most drivers do seem to be paying attention. And Michael says he’ll be paying better attention from now on, especially when he goes to check his mail.

Craft says he was unable to get the truck’s tag number. He says the impact left him sore but otherwise unharmed.