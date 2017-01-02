“Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer,”  said Governor Robert Bentley in a statement. “He lived his life as an example of integrity and professionalism in public service, and displayed an unwavering commitment to making Alabama a great state. Always a friend to me, Governor Brewer was ever ready with a kind and encouraging word. Most of all he loved serving the people of this state. In addition to serving as the 47th Governor, Brewer was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Lieutenant Governor. The State of Alabama is grateful for his faithful service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Brewer became a distinguished professor of law and government at Samford University and in 1988, he helped form the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA). PARCA is a good government think tank, also based at Samford, and Brewer was its first executive director.

Twenty years later, a year after his retirement from the law school faculty and a year and a half after his wife’s death, he was honored by Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law with the dedication of the Martha F. and Albert P. Brewer Plaza.