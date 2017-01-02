Decatur Police: Man questioned after wreck arrested on harassment, resisting arrest, drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Sunday that led to the arrest of a 19-year-old.

Investigators say they were called to check on an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Century Blvd. and Regency Blvd. that appeared to have been wrecked. They say the vehicle was partially blocking the roadway.

The registered owner of the vehicle advised investigators that his son, Davis Dodd, had the vehicle.

Police found Dodd, 19, at his home. As they were speaking, there was an altercation between the two. Davis was arrested for physical harassment and resisting arrest. The officer says there was a large quantity of Xanax, prescription medication and a marijuana pipe in plan view.

The charges against Davis include: Physical Harassment, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug. He’s being held on a $4,500 bond.