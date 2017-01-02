Alabama State Department of Education releases school report cards for all counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --For parents who want to know how your child's school stacks up against others, we have good news.

The Alabama Department of Education has released report cards for every school district in Alabama for the 2014-2015 to 2015-2016 school year.

They are calling it the "A to F" report cards, however the state won't be releasing the letter grades until December of 2017.

The report cards will allow parents to see how their kid's schools measure up against other school systems in the state.

This particular grading process gives scores in four areas; learning gains, student achievement, local indicators, and graduation rates for high schools.

You can go online here and find your child's school district . What you'll see is points that district earned.

You can click on the indicators tab for more detailed information on what makes up each of the scoring areas.

Statewide, it looks like learning gains and graduation rates had good results. But, in the achievement category Alabama students earned under 60 points, which gives them room to grow before the letter grades are announced.