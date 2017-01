× 18-wheeler overturns on I-65 near Elkmont

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama State Troopers and first responders are at the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on I-65.

The crash happened in the northbound lane just north of Elkmont.

At this time there is no word if anyone was seriously injured in the accident.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information on this breaking situation.