Newly elected Madison Mayor Paul Finley is excited to be back on the job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Newly elected Madison Mayor Paul Finley is excited to be back in the job he first held just a few years ago.

One thing he understands is that his office does not work by itself. This week on Leadership Perspectives we catch up with Finley and how happy he is to be Mayor again.

“Our council is very involved and so we in turn have to keep them educated on how projects are moving forward…you don’t want to bring them in too early because it’s still nebulous, but you don’t want to bring them in too late, because they’ve got to know every detail…and i think we do a very good job of finding that balance…of keeping them informed while still moving things forward.”

You can watch the entire conversation with Madison Mayor Paul Finley here in three parts:

