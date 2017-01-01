“MidCity” Construction Starting in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For Huntsville's Director of Urban Development Shane Davis and his team, 2017 is starting out on a high note. On Thursday the Huntsville City Council gave the approval for Madison Square Mall to be torn down, and construction on MidCity to begin. "The developers are required to demolish the Madison Square Mall structure under their control, and the city will do the same with what`s under our control. So we will demolish Sears and JC Penny," Davis explained.

Sears and JC Penny have announced they were leaving this year, but Davis says the two companies may come back to the Rocket City. He said both entities have been in Huntsville a long time, and he doesn't want to see them go. He explains as part of the MidCity agreement, Sears has a spot at MidCity if they choose to take it. "Sears has a new prototype. Their current store has 130,000 square feet. Their new prototype they're launching across the nation is 10,000 square feet," Davis said.

He believes both companies will be back in Huntsville eventually. In the agreement if the developers ever want to sell MidCity while it's under construction, the city has approval rights on the new developer. "The new company would have to have 10 years of doing development, and be a good standing company," Davis said.

He said the developers will decide what stores and restaurants will be at MidCity.